Loop Global To Install Advanced EV Charging Stations At Reem Mall

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Tech-enabled mega-mall will be among first locations to meet new UAE mandate.











ABU DHABI -Jan, 2025 – Loop Global Inc, a U.S.-based provider of EV charging solutions with regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, announced it will install electric vehicle charging stations in parking areas at Reem Mall, the retail destination that has put digital at the heart of the shopping and leisure experience.

Loop and Reem have agreed to the installation of more than 60 Loop e-charging stations in 2025. The first phase of the project, to be completed in the first quarter, calls for installation of Loop's EV-FLEX Electric Vehicle Level 2 charging stations. In the second phase, Loop will install its Infinity Flash DCFC 300KW/h lightning-fast chargers, which will be operational by the third quarter.





The Loop-Reem announcement comes amid efforts by the United Arab Emirates to meet aggressive emissions-reduction targets and satisfy increased consumer demand for EV charging infrastructure and options.

To cut energy consumption in the transport sector by 20% and increase EVs to 50% of vehicles on the road by 2050, the UAE is working to making charging easier and more convenient. Its goal is installation of thousands of charging stations at retail outlets, multi-family residences, government offices, petrol stations and other locations by 2030.

Loop, based in California, has built one of the largest charging networks in the United States and currently operates more than 6,500 chargers. The company established offices in Abu Dhabi in 2024 to showcase its innovative technology and use the Emirates as center of excellence and a base for sales and distribution in the broader region.

Zack Martin, Loop President and Co-Founder, said:“The opportunity at Reem Mall allows Loop Global to advance the Emirates' clean energy goals, give consumers the easiest, most convenient charging access, and add to Reem Mall's reputation as the region's most exciting tech-enabled retail and leisure destination.”

Reem Mall CEO Nadia Akil said:“Shoppers and visitors coming to Reem Mall know they're getting an experience that is enhanced by the full connectivity, digital convenience and options they won't find anywhere else in the region. By adding Loop's easy-to-use charging stations, we're innovating again and adding to the hands-free shopping, in-mall navigation, and smart parking that we already offer.”

Loop's innovative technology provides substantial advantages for both drivers and charging-station hosts. Loop's mobile app allows drivers to find the nearest chargers, then initiate, monitor, and pay for charging. Where available, drivers can also pay directly using a convenient credit card reader. Charging-station hosts pay no monthly network fees or operating costs. They set billing rates and receive 90% of charging revenue. Loop boasts the industry's lowest total cost of ownership and an industry-leading uptime.