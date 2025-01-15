Minister Of Municipality, IOFS Director-General Discuss Key Challenges Facing Food Security System In Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah yesterday met with Director-General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) H E Berik Aryn. The meeting discussed the activities of the IOFS and the key challenges facing the food security system in the region, emphasizing the importance of unifying efforts to address them. The two sides reviewed ways to enhance joint cooperation between Islamic countries and the exchange of expertise and successful experiences in this field.