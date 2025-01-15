Egypt Seeks Stronger Ties With Latvia, Botswana

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with Andžejs Viļumsons, Secretary of State at the Latvian of Foreign Affairs, on Jan. 14, to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation. In a separate phone call on Tuesday, Abdelatty spoke with Phinny Butale, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Botswana, to discuss similar topics.

During the meeting with Viļumsons, Abdelatty noted the growing relationship between Egypt and Latvia, citing frequent visits and meetings between officials. He expressed optimism about the upcoming consultations scheduled for Jan. 15, stating his hope for“productive outcomes”.

Abdelatty stressed the importance of joint efforts to strengthen cooperation with Latvia, particularly in the training of Egyptian medical personnel and the digitisation of Egypt's health sector. He also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in digitisation and information technology, referencing Latvia's expertise in the field. In November 2024, a delegation of major Latvian IT companies visited Egypt, which he said he appreciated.

The Foreign Minister also emphasised the need to increase trade between the two countries, attract more Latvian investment in Egypt, and establish a joint Egyptian-Latvian Business Council. He also acknowledged Latvia's support for improving relations between Egypt and the European Union.

The two officials discussed several regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the ongoing situation in Syria, and developments in Ukraine.

In a separate call on Tuesday, Abdelatty spoke with Botswanan Foreign Minister Butale. Abdelatty congratulated Butale on his recent appointment and on Botswana's successful general elections in October. He praised the stability of the democratic process in Botswana and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Botswana.

He affirmed Egypt's desire to improve relations with Botswana across all sectors, with an emphasis on economic ties, by strengthening relationships between the business communities of both countries. Abdelatty also spoke of providing additional training opportunities for Botswanan professionals through the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development. In addition, the two ministers discussed enhancing cooperation with the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which is headquartered in Botswana, and the possibility of Egypt becoming a development partner for SADC member states.

Both ministers discussed regional issues in Africa, emphasising the need to support stability and development across the continent, and to encourage joint African action. They also stressed the importance of coordination in international forums to ensure that African interests are promoted. The ministers agreed to continue consultations and to support each other in international positions of priority for both countries.