Local Da'w Championship Kicks Off Today At Marmi 2025 Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The local Da'w Championship kicks off today as part of Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025).

Held under the patronage of H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, the event is supported by the Social and Contribution Fund (DAAM) and continues until February 1, 2025, with the peregrine chicks category marking the commencement of Da'w Championship on today.

On Friday, falconers will compete in Gyr falcon and Harris's hawk categories, while on Saturday, the contests will wind up in the categories of Gyr falcon chick and peregrine chicks.

The semifinal competitions of the Al Talaa Championship are set to take place today morning, following the conclusion of Monday's first-round qualifiers. The delayed group stage matches, spanning from the 21st to the 25th, have culminated in the advancement of Hamdan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Team Barzan, and Shaheen Salem Al Dosari, bringing the total number of shortlisted qualifiers in Al Talaa to 28.

Member of Al Talaa Committee, Rashdan Obaid Al Rashdan, stated that the delayed group stage was highly competitive, asserting that the semifinal bracket, featuring 28 competitors, has been finalised, with the draw dividing falconers into six groups, with the first four consisting of five falcons each, and the fifth and sixth containing four falcons each.

In addition, during the evening session Tuesday, the 13th group competitions of the Haddad Al Tahaddi Championship were held, resulting in the triumph and qualification of the competitors Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Adhba and Team Al Gharbiya.

Chairperson of Marmi festival, Miteb Mubarak Al Qahtani, crowned the winners and those who qualified for the final, with each one winning a financial reward of QR100,000, alongside the final qualification shield, thereby bringing the total number of qualifiers to 10 in Hadad Challenge.

Chairperson of Hadad Challenge Committee, Shawy Al Kaabi, stated that the 13th round was formidable, with the peregrine falcons making a strong return to the competition, not merely maneuvering but winning, emphasizing that their determination was highlighted by two victories, signaling an intense final ahead. He also noted that the 14th group competition will take place on Wednesday evening.

The participating falconers acknowledged the success of the organising committee and the festival flamboyant atmospheres, affirming that the committee was capable of presenting an extraordinary edition, underscoring the pioneering stature of this event globally.

The qualifier Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Adhba stated that his participation comes as a continuation of this journey for the fifth year as he was previously qualified in the past edition. He added that Marmi festival is renowned for being superb globally.