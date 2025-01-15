Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival 2025 Opens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival 2025 opened yesterday with many local and international participations. The eight-day festival will run until January 21, 2025, at Western Square of Souq Waqif.

The festival is open to the public. The festival began with the 6th Souq Waqif International Arabian Horse Show (A) which will continue for three days until January 16.

Other festival activities include Kids Heritage Events & Competitions on January 17, the 14th Qatar International Arabian Peninsula Horse Show (S) on January 18, and the Arabian Horse Auction (Horse Show ) on January 21.



General Supervisor of Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival 2025 Abdulrahman Al Naama said there is strong competition because this year the management allowed the one-year-old horses to participate in the category of the 6th Souq Waqif International Arabian Horse Show (A).

He said that 92 horses are participating in this category, which is evidence that the turnout for this participation is very large.

“The turnout for the competitions will be greater in the coming days, as we have competitions for the two, three, four, and six-year categories,” said Al Naama.

He added,“On the final day we will have four and six-year-olds, seven to ten-year-olds and older. Today's competition is for the one-year-old category only.”

“In our first championship, we had 254 horses. Of course, if compared to previous years, the number has doubled in this championship. The reason is that this championship qualifies for the title championship which will be held in Katara.”

He said that it is also noted that the number of participants from neighbouring GCC countries doubled this year compared to the last year after their coronation in the previous edition, so they participated with strong horses.

“We have events on January 17 after the end of the first championship and before the start of the second championship,” said Al Naama.

He said that the associated events include nine traditional games competitions that will start after the Maghrib prayer and also some craft games that were present in Souq Waqif and have disappeared, and they will be revived in these events.

“Among the crafts is the craft of Al Kandari, and there will be participation of the public and prizes will be distributed to the winners,” said Al Naama.