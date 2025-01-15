Exhibition Showcases AI Role In Contemporary Journalism

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Majlis Museum at Northwestern University in Qatar has launched its new exhibition, 'Ai or Nay? Artificial vs. Intelligent.'

The exhibition, which opens today for its visitors until May 15, 2025, will showcase the developing relationship between human creativity and machine while exploring potential opportunities and challenges AI reflects in the media landscape.

The exhibition also consists of more than 20 works by regional and international artists, spanning diverse mediums such as visual arts, installations, and mixed media. The collection features immersive digital experiences, newly commissioned works, and loaned pieces from prestigious institutions including the Computer History Museum (California, USA), Barjeel Art Foundation (Sharjah, UAE), and Qatar Museums.

The art collection, which delineates human creativity and machine learning is curated by Jack Thomas Taylor, the curator of art, media, and technology at the Media Majlis Museum.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the launch, Taylor said,“These artists are working at the forefront of AI, journalism and communication. We made our approaches to be able to bring them all together with historical objects, new artistic commissions and some which are more experimental and all coming together in a holistic show, which is themed through these different perspectives and stances.”

He also noted that the exhibition has created an interactive space for people to dive deep into diverse topics and case studies.

Taylor highlighted among the 20 creative collections, 'artificial targets' stands demonstrate a significant role in today's contemporary media landscape. Artificial Targets is a press jacket artwork that puts different electronical devices onto the jacket.

“We talk about how technology is being used to protect us and we have noticed now where people are using technology devices to actually target journalists, especially in conflict and war zones, he said.

Alfredo Cramerotti, director of the Media Majlis Museum, said,“The exhibition is very interdisciplinary and has a very profound impact because it brings in not only artists but also technologists, social thinkers, media producers, designers, communication experts to unpack the different impacts on society from the recent development of AI.”

He emphasised that it's“extremely important” to have Northwestern Qatar and the Media Majlis Museum investing in delineating the awareness, information, and balance about AI and its future developments.

“We are sitting on the intersection between arts, media, technology communication. As a museum, we are very interdisciplinary and we are the only one to do this approach to social issues, and I think it's an important element, Cramerotti added.

The four-month-long exhibition is viewed through the lenses of four themes such as hindsight, insight, foresight, and oversight, and welcomes guests to examine how AI transforms the notions of privacy, identity, and representation.

As the Arab world's leading university museum, Media Majlis Museum is committed to offering dynamic and evolving exhibitions that challenge traditional boundaries and address contemporary topics.“Ai or Nay?” aligns with Northwestern Qatar's broader goals by encouraging visitors to reflect on the rapidly developing role of AI in shaping societal values, media consumption, and ethical considerations and underscores the museum's role as a cultural hub that fosters deeper connections to contemporary issues while pushing the boundaries of traditional art forms and artistic expression.