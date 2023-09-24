Tropical Storm Ophelia turns into depression, prompts flash flood alerts in Virginia

(MENAFN) Tropical Storm Ophelia has undergone a transition, weakening into a tropical depression during the course of Saturday. Presently, the center of the storm's remnants is traversing across southeastern Virginia, resulting in the cancellation of all Tropical storm warnings and storm surge warnings that had previously been in effect. As the storm weakens further, winds are anticipated to subside, and any remaining heavy rainfall will disperse into a more scattered pattern.



Nevertheless, concerns persist regarding minor coastal flooding along the coastline, extending from Virginia to southern New Jersey. Coastal Flood Alerts remain active, with the impacts expected to linger into Saturday night. In particular, southeastern Virginia continues to face the risk of persistent heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding as the center of what remains of Tropical Storm Ophelia continues its passage. Flash Flood Warnings are currently in effect for the Richmond area and its vicinity.



Tropical Storm Ophelia's influence is still felt along a significant stretch of the East Coast on Saturday afternoon. It continues to bring widespread heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Despite its diminishing strength, Ophelia's slow northward movement along the coast has left it with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

