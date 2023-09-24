Gulf Exchange Opens Its 14Th Branch In Umm Slal Mohammed

Doha: Gulf Exchange opened its 14th branch in Umm Slal Mohammed on September 21, 2023. Customers can now send money instantly to the bank account around the world with best rate and faster credit .

The inauguration of the branch was done by Vice Chairman Jaafar Ali Al Sarraf, Gulf Exchange Management team and other distinguished guest from international banks, money transfer operator, and

guests.

Umm Slal Mohammed branch is located at building no 4, Zone 71, Street 674, Umm Slal Commercial road.

For supporting and assisting the customers we will be having multinational staffs with experience in handling Asian, African, and Arabic County transaction .

The branch will be providing services to customers for money exchange , gold bar buy and sell, in addition to money

transfer

Gulf Exchange top management expressed their gratitude toward the customers and well wishers who present during this occasion and assure its support to the customers demand to open more new branches in popular locations this year.