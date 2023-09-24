Oman Beat UAE To Win Gulf T20 Title

Captain Aqib Ilyas and Ayaan Khan struck brilliant half centuries as Oman defeated the United Arab Emirates by five wickets in the final to clinch T20I Gulf Cricket Championship title at West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha yesterday.

Ilyas hit 67 while Ayaan fired an unbeaten 53 as Oman achieved a target of 164 with four balls to spare.

Earlier, UAE posted 163-5 after electing to bat with captain Mohammed Waseem being their top scorer with a 46-run knock.