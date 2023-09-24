Qatar's Scientists Have Potential To Be Outstanding, Says Qatari Inventor

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's scientists and inventors possess the potential to achieve global recognition and attain top-ranking status in the near future, thanks to the current advancements and the unwavering support from the country's leadership, said Dr. Adnan Fahad Al Ramzani Al Naimi, a Qatari inventor of Agri-Green, an environment-friendly machine capable of producing water from humidity.

According to him, Qatar's commitment to science and technology, especially with the focus on honing home-grown talents, is highly commendable, and the country stands to reap the benefits in no time.

“Qatar is blessed with many talents in science and technology, and I'm happy that we have leadership that is in full support of our professionals in this field. Quite a number of inventions and innovations have been associated with Qatari scientists, including myself, and I believe very soon the world will start noticing us more,” he said.

Speaking about his foray into innovations and inventions, the Qatari engineer, who was a former staff member of QatarEnergy said,“My first experiment with innovation was in 1983 when I converted one car from a petrol engine to an electric motor running on batteries. I tested the car for a few days, and it worked perfectly. Unfortunately, I had to stop work on the project due to my work schedule, and I was also preparing to travel to further my studies abroad.” Dr. Al Naimi, who was in 2017 nominated unopposed for the presidency of the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA), the global body of inventors, added that after a few years of hiatus due to work and other commitments, he came back to his passion by starting work on the environmentally friendly water-producing machine in 2005.

“The machine was eventually perfected and manufactured in 2009. The water-producing machine's capacities are in different categories, ranging from 2,000 to 12,500 liters per day of fresh and pure water produced from humidity suspended in the air,” he said.

He noted that the need for water conservation and having an alternative source of water aside from the current desalination process that accounts for most of the water used in Qatar prompted him to come up with the idea of the water-producing machine.

“During the 1960s, I recall that the grass in Qatar grew to such a height that when a camel sat down, only its head was visible. However, the climate has since undergone a transformation due to the effects of climate change, resulting in both flooding and desertification. I was prompted to reflect on the scarcity of groundwater in Qatar, the decreasing groundwater levels, and the increasing salinity levels of seawater, among other related issues. As a result, I embarked on a rigorous research journey that spanned several years, culminating in the development of the machine,” Dr. Al Naimi said.

The Qatari inventor noted that he has received up to 170 international and regional awards and appreciation certificates based on the invention to date.

Dr. Al Naimi noted that with the global climate change that is having disastrous effects in different parts of the world and the importance of renewable energy, he is currently working on a project that converts diesel, or any other type of fuel, generators, to run only on batteries.

“The new innovation has been tested, and the generator can produce 7.5kw, 12kw, 24kw, and 80kw at the moment. The next target is to run 300 kw in the near future, and I am only searching for some parts required for the test,” he added.

Dr. Al Naimi noted that one of his passions is mentoring young people and providing leadership to young talents who are keen on pursuing a career in science and technology, especially young Qataris.

“I am always happy to be in the midst of the youth who are science and technology-oriented. I believe the future of Qatar in this field is very bright, and I look forward to a time when someone from Qatar will win a Nobel Prize in science. Hopefully, it won't be too long,” he said.