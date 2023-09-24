Right To Excellence Series Returns With Tech Summit 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Sept 24, 2023 – TheTimesofIndiahas announced the second part of its "Right to Excellence" series which celebrates the spirit of perseverance, genius, and innovation across diverse fields. Titled "Tech Summit 2023", the event will take place on Sep 25 at Eros Hotel, New Delhi.
The Tech Summit will bring together tech leaders, industry experts, and policymakers who will engage in thought-provoking discussions aimed at exploring how India can further consolidate its rapidly expanding influence in the technology sector. The summit will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions on topics such as innovation through 5G, tech in auto, navigating the business landscape, paving the path to a digitized India, future of gaming industry, and many more.
Helmed by Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, as the Chief Guest, the summit will also feature Pankaj Doval, National Editor - The Times Of India; Abhishek Singh, CEO, Digital India; Anku Jain, MD, MediaTek, India; CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra; Lt. Gen. Dr. S. P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI; Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO, Comniva; Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India; Rajesh Gupta, Director & Country Manager, Micron Technology; Rohan Verma, CEO, MapMyIndia; Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-founder, Winzo Games; and Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India.
"As part of the Right to Excellence series, the Tech Summit represents a significant milestone in our journey to inspire and ignite innovation in technology," said Prasad Sanyal, Business Head of TimesofIndia.com. "The event will bring together the brightest minds in the tech world, shedding light on pressing issues and decoding the future of technology's impact on human lives."
