One Killed, Three Wounded By Russian Shelling In Kherson Region

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 83 shelling attacks, having fired 332 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 28 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

Prokudin noted that the Russian military had targeted residential areas in the region and a banking institution in the Beryslav district.