One Killed, Four Wounded By Russian Shelling In Donetsk Region

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"On September 23, the Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Krasnohorivka. Another four people in the region were wounded within the last day," he said.

Moroz added that it was currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.