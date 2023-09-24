One Killed, Four Wounded By Russian Shelling In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed one resident of the Donetsk region and wounded four others on Saturday, September 23.
Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports. Read also: Russia's military death toll in Ukraine rises to 275,850
"On September 23, the Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Krasnohorivka. Another four people in the region were wounded within the last day," he said.
Moroz added that it was currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
