National Cancer Institute, Novartis Egypt Host Run To Raise Awareness On World Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Day

CML is a type of cancer that affects the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow. It is estimated to have affected ∼1.2 – 1.5 million people across the globe, which makes up about 15% of all leukemia cases. CML is caused by blood-forming cells of the bone marrow making too many white blood cells which results in a significantly enlarged spleen, the spread of cancer cells to the bone marrow, and severe anemia, potentially developing into an acute blood or myeloid cancer.

The Special Run/Marathon was held under the theme #LeaveNoOneBehind, which reflects the global CML awareness day theme for 2023. The event aimed to bring together society to support patients on their journey with CML.

“We are wholeheartedly committed to our ongoing partnerships with Egyptian health authorities in our efforts to raise disease awareness and improve diagnosis and treatment options for patients and ensure access to advanced therapies for all. We are proud to collaborate with the National Cancer Institute, not just today, but in the ongoing quest to pioneer cancer treatments and facilitate their availability,” said Amr Nasr, Novartis Egypt Country Public Affairs Head.

The National Cancer Institute is the largest specialized oncology center in the Middle East and Africa. It offers a wide range of services, including cancer prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment, and research. The institute also houses a specialized department for community service and environmental development.

“The institute also performs 10,000 surgeries and endoscopies, administers 98,000 chemotherapy sessions, and conducts 17,000 radiation therapy sessions while providing care for 7,200 patients in the internal department each year. In addition to these services, the institute offers early cancer detection clinics, nutritional therapy, and psychological support for cancer patients,” said Mohamed Abdel Moaty, Professor of Oncology and Hematology and Dean of the National Cancer Institute, Cairo University.

“Tackling different types of blood cancer and disorders requires us to stay at the forefront of innovation, which is why NVS is a pioneer in targeted therapies to cell and gene therapy and immunotherapy. For more than two decades, we have developed innovative treatments for patients with CML, and led the era of targeted therapies in blood cancer, making CML a chronic, rather than life-threatening, condition,” said Mohamed Sabry, Novartis Egypt Country Value and Access Head.

The Special Run/Marathon was a successful event that helped to raise awareness of CML and other blood cancers. It also highlighted the important work being done by the National Cancer Institute and Novartis Egypt to improve the lives of patients with these diseases.