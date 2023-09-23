British Intelligence Points To High Turnover In Russia's Military Even Amongst Senior Ranks

This is stated in the British defense intelligence report published on X .

As noted, the 247th Guards Air Assault Landing Regiment commander Colonel Vasily Popov was likely killed in the heavily contested Orikhiv sector in early September 2023.

“Only weeks before, in August 2023, his predecessor, Colonel Pytor Popov, likely resigned his command. Independent Russian media sources claim he acted in protest over the military's failure to recover the bodies of Russian casualties,” reads the report.

In the early weeks of the invasion, then 247th commander Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky was killed near Mykolaiv.

“The experience of the 247th highlights the extreme attrition and high turnover in Russia's deployed military, even amongst relatively senior ranks,” the intelligence officers note.