Police Shootout With Kidnapper Results In Hostage Fatality And Assailant's Death



CITIZEN JOURNALIS

CLIMATE CHANG اردو



Home

Politics

Health

Education

Life Style

Sports

Crimes Blogs

In a tragic turn of events, a kidnapper, identified as Hikmatullah, was killed in a fierce exchange of gunfire with the police in the Wanda Sultankhel area of Lakki Marwat.

In a tragic turn of events, a kidnapper, identified as Hikmatullah, was killed in a fierce exchange of gunfire with the police in the Wanda Sultankhel area of Lakki Marwat . Unfortunately, during the confrontation, the accused kidnapper also took the life of his 14-year-old hostage, Sadia Bibi.

The harrowing incident unfolded when, on the 19th of this month, Attaullah reported to the Lakki police station that he and his 14-year-old sister, Sadia, were en route to her school on a motorcycle when Hikmatullah and two unidentified individuals forcefully abducted the young girl.

Promptly, the police registered a case against the accused kidnapper. Lakki Marwat' s="" District="" Police="" Officer="" (DPO),="" Tariq="" Habib,="" took="" immediate="" cognizance="" of="" the="" situation="" and="" assigned="" the="" task="" of="" apprehending="" the="" kidnapper="" and="" rescuing="" the="" hostage="" to="" a="" team="" led="" by="" Deputy="" Superintendent="" of="" Police="" (DSP)="" Circle="" Lakki,="" Riaz="" />

Also Read: Dengue Cases Surge to 308 in KP, Peshawar Tops the List

Earlier today, law enforcement received intelligence indicating that the accused Hikmatullah, wanted in connection with the abduction, was holed up with the captive at a concealed location. As police units from both the Lakki and Dadiwala police stations approached the hideout for a raid, Hikmatullah, accompanied by two unidentified co-conspirators, immediately opened fire on the police upon spotting their presence. Tragically, during the ensuing gunfire, the innocent hostage, Sadia Bibi, lost her life.

The police responded with retaliatory fire, resulting in the demise of the kidnapper, Hikmatullah. Additionally, a Kalashnikov firearm was recovered from his possession following the confrontation.

Hits: 4