Swiss Researchers Cure Paralysed Mice With Gene Therapy

Português
(pt)
Pesquisadores suíços curam ratos com paralisia usando terapia genética
Researchers used gene therapy to stimulate the regrowth of nerves across completely severed spinal cords in mice. The nerves were then directed to connect to the right place underneath the injury site.
