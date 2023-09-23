Swiss Researchers Cure Paralysed Mice With Gene Therapy

Researchers used gene therapy to stimulate the regrowth of nerves across completely severed spinal cords in mice. The nerves were then directed to connect to the right place underneath the injury site.

