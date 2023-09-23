Swiss Army Helicopter Damaged In France

During the single figure "Screwdriver Down", there was an unusual deviation from the intended flight attitude, which was immediately corrected by the helicopter crew, said the Defence Group.

More

This content was published on Oct 1, 2016 Oct 1, 2016 An annual public Air Force demonstration has been cancelled out of respect to three pilots who died in two separate crashes within the last few weeks.

During this incident, strong forces acted on the helicopter. However, the two pilots were able to land the Super Puma safely at the intended location. Standard checks were carried out on the helicopter after the flight. According to the statement, these checks, and an initial analysis of the data from the helicopter in Switzerland and at the manufacturer's indicate major damage to the helicopter.

As a result, the planned flight demonstration of the Super Puma on Sunday has been cancelled. The incident is being investigated by the air force's flight safety department. The military justice system is also conducting a preliminary hearing.

The single figure "Screwdriver Down" is a demanding flight manoeuvre, the Defence Group added. After a horizontal hover at a safe altitude, the nose is brought down vertically and flown with a complete rotation around its own axis.

More

This content was published on Mar 28, 2019 Mar 28, 2019 A collision between two fighter jets from the Swiss air force display team in the Netherlands in 2016 was probably caused by pilot error.

Until the technical and aeronautical checks and examinations have been completed, this single manoeuvre will not be performed in the upcoming planned flight demonstrations for safety reasons.