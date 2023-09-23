Swiss Army Helicopter Damaged In France

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) According to the Armed Forces Defence Group, the incident happened during an air manoeuvre in a training session in preparation for a planned air show on September 17, but no one was injured.
During the single figure "Screwdriver Down", there was an unusual deviation from the intended flight attitude, which was immediately corrected by the helicopter crew, said the Defence Group. More
More Popular Air Force display cancelled after fatal crashes
This content was published on Oct 1, 2016 Oct 1, 2016
An annual public Air Force demonstration has been cancelled out of respect to three pilots who died in two separate crashes within the last few weeks.
During this incident, strong forces acted on the helicopter. However, the two pilots were able to land the Super Puma safely at the intended location. Standard checks were carried out on the helicopter after the flight. According to the statement, these checks, and an initial analysis of the data from the helicopter in Switzerland and at the manufacturer's indicate major damage to the helicopter.Flight demonstration cancelled
As a result, the planned flight demonstration of the Super Puma on Sunday has been cancelled. The incident is being investigated by the air force's flight safety department. The military justice system is also conducting a preliminary hearing.
The single figure "Screwdriver Down" is a demanding flight manoeuvre, the Defence Group added. After a horizontal hover at a safe altitude, the nose is brought down vertically and flown with a complete rotation around its own axis. More
More Pilot error caused 2016 collision between two Swiss jets
This content was published on Mar 28, 2019 Mar 28, 2019
A collision between two fighter jets from the Swiss air force display team in the Netherlands in 2016 was probably caused by pilot error.
Until the technical and aeronautical checks and examinations have been completed, this single manoeuvre will not be performed in the upcoming planned flight demonstrations for safety reasons.It is not yet possible to estimate the extent of the damage to the helicopter. The helicopter is currently still in France and is being prepared for transport back to Switzerland.
MENAFN23092023000210011054ID1107126462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.