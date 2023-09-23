Unni Mukundan In Gandharva Jr: Makers Drop Special Glimpse Of ' The World Of Gandharvas' On Actor's Birthday

The World Of Gandharvas offers a glimpse into the ethereal world of celestial warriors. The movie portrays the little-known tale of the Gandharva warriors who fought with the Gods but never received proper recognition.

The voiceover of the glimpse says,"While the stories of the battles waged by the Gods in their many forms and avatars are cherished for all time, the saga of the Gandharva warriors, who fought alongside the Gods in those victories, is veiled in profound obscurity. The Gandharvas' beauty and fighting prowess made even the Gods envy, and they caused the Gods to quake at the thought of seeing them worshipped alongside them in every realm. The Gods responded by purging the collective memory and history of all the worlds of all references to the Gandharvas' martial

prowess. Instead, the Gandharvas' stunning beauty and mesmerising song were the only things for which history and the cosmos began to praise them. And time repeated it mindlessly."

'Gandharva Jr.' is helmed by Vishnu Aravind. The film is written by Praveen Prabharam and Sujin Sujathan. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. Christy Sebastian is the editor.

The Meppadiyan actor will also be seen in Jai Ganesh and the film will go on floors from November 10. The movie marks director Ranjith Sankar's first collaboration with Unni Mukundan. Details regarding the cast and crew of the film are not available. The details will be available once the film goes on floors.