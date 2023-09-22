Ukrainian Aviation 17 Times Strikes Russian Targets, Including Black Sea Fleet HQ

This is stated in an update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Ukrinform.

"This day, Ukraine's Air Force struck the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet command in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, 12 times hit enemy manpower and equipment clusters, and four times – the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Two anti-aircraft missile systems and four artillery pieces were destroyed by Ukraine's missile forces," the report says.

At the same time, as noted by the General Staff, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting losses on enemy manpower and equipment, degrading the invasion force along the entire front line.

"Twenty-five combat clashes took place this day. The enemy launched five missile attacks and 40 air strikes,

as well as 19 strikes involving MLR systems, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Also, the civilian population of Yurkivka, Zaporizhzhia region, and the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, suffered from cynical missile attacks. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure sustained damage and destruction," the report says.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of an enemy offensive group being formed. Certain Belarusian military units perform routine tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains their military presence near the border, shelling populated areas from the Russian territory. Over 20 settlements were hit by artillery and mortars, including Bleshnia, Progres, and Yanzhulivka of Chernihiv region; Obody, Kindrativka, Myropilske, Stepok, Pokrovka, and Pozhnia of Sumy region; and Ohirtseve, Pletenivka, Chuhunivka, and Bolohivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Bolohivka, Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements, including Fiholivka, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kislivka, and Tabaivka of Kharkiv region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Lyman direction, the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region, and Kopanky, Serebrianka, and Spirne of Donetsk region suffered from enemy airstrikes. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar attacks, among them Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Verkhniokamianske, Pereizne, and Fedorivka of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled the attacks of invasion troops in the Minskivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Hryhorivka districts of Donetsk region. The enemy tried to regain their position in the Andriivka area of Donetsk region, with no success. Airstrikes were reported near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Severne in Donetsk region. More than 25 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Diliivka of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy attack in the area of Severne, Donetsk region. The Russians launched an airstrike in the Avdiyivka area of Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Orlivka, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, were subjected to artillery and mortar fire.

In the Marinka direction, our defenders successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Marinka and Krasnohorivka districts of Donetsk region. Enemy airstrikes targeted the areas near Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under Russian fire, including Marinka, Heorhiivka, Hostre, Antonivka, Katerynivka, and Yelizavetivka of Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian airstrikes targeted the area near Vodiane and Vuhledar in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, and Urozhayne of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy attack in the Robotyne area of Zaporizhzhia region. Russian airstrikes hit the areas near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Levadne, Bilohirya, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Pavlivka, and Lobkove of Zaporizhzhia region, and Nikopol of Dnipropetrovsk region, were hit by Russian artillery and mortars.

In the Kherson direction, Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Kozatske, Odradokamianka, Tyahinka, and Antonivka settlements in Kherson region. About 10 settlements, including Kherson, Mykilske, Sadove, Zelenivka, and Chornobaivka, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

At the same time, the Ukrainian forces continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, degrading the invasion forces.

According to the General Staff, in the city of Tokmak of Zaporizhia region, the local population continues to suffer from the actions of Russian invaders, who, due to the delay in allowance payments and lack of food, engage in mass looting. Russian soldiers are reportedly forcing civilians to hand them their pets, food, and canned goods.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine as of September 22 amounted to 274,950.