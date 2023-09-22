CBH Homes Partners With Girl Scouts Of Silver Sage For First Ever Free Girls Building Event

"The House That She Built" is designed to empower girls and young women by introducing them to the world of construction. This interactive event offers an opportunity for participants to explore various construction job sites at different stages, learn from inspiring women in the construction industry, and engage in a mini construction project. The event also includes fun giveaways and a delicious lunch, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

“Here at CBH Homes, we love what we do. We don't just build homes, we build dreams and want to show girls that construction is not only fun but a viable career choice,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.

CBH Homes recognizes the importance of encouraging girls to pursue careers and is proud to be 70% women in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

At the conclusion of this one-of-a-kind event, all registered girl participants will receive a copy of "The House That She Built" book and a commemorative Girl Scouts patch. Please note that quantities are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Attendees must be a Girl Scout member to attend!

Event Details:

The House That She Built With CBH Homes

Date: Saturday, October 7th

Time: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Location: Locale by CBH Homes Community

Price: FREE

Audience: All Girl Scouts

Spaces for this event are still available and interested participants can sign up by clicking here .

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 31 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #48 in the nation and proudly working with over 25,000 happy homeowners. CbhhomesRCE-923

