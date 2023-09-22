Global Metallic Stearate Market Size, Supply, Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamics Significant Demand from Plastics Industry Drives the Global Market

Metallic stearates find widespread application in the plastics industry. The plastics industry uses them as lubricants, mold release agents, and acid scavengers. Metallic stearates are used to enhance the surface texture of plastic objects. Moreover, they reduce friction and are utilized in the plastics industry for molten processing. Metallic stearates are primarily used in plastics such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyamide (PA), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The global production of plastics increased from 311 million metric tons in 2014 to 359 million metric tons in 2018 due to increased demand from end-user industries.

Additionally, thermoplastics, such as polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, expanded polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, SAN, ABS, fluoropolymer, polyamides, and polycarbonate drive the market expansion. Important plastic applications include sheets, films, boxes, platters, foil, strips, and bottles. Therefore, the rapid increase in the production of plastics and plastic-based products is anticipated to propel the metallic stearates market throughout the forecast period.

Metallic stearates are presented with new market opportunities due to adopting sustainable practices. With surging awareness of the environmental impact of conventional metallic stearates, many end-user industries are searching for more environmentally friendly alternatives that meet their performance requirements. This has resulted in the development of bio-based metallic stearates derived from renewable sources with a lower environmental footprint than conventional ones. Many industries favor bio-based metallic stearates because they are safer and better for the environment, creating opportunities for market growth.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global metallic stearate market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The regional metallic stearates market is due to the expansion of end-user industries like building and construction, pharmaceuticals, rubber, plastic, paint and coatings, and others. In terms of volume, the metallic stearate market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand quicker, owing to rising demand from China, India, South Korea, Japan, and other nations. India and China are among the most rapidly developing nations, driving demand for the construction, plastics, and rubber industries. Due to their release and lubrication properties, metallic stearates are extensively used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors. Countries such as China and South Korea are estimated to have the largest cosmetics markets in the Asia-Pacific region, which will increase demand for metallic stearates.

North America is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. The demand for metallic stearate in North America is anticipated to be driven by the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, followed by the plastics industry. The cosmetics and personal care industry is growing at an average annual rate of 5.5%, with countries like the United States serving as global hubs for the most valuable production. Metallic stearates formulate cosmetics, personal care, and skin care products. A positive outlook on the North American personal care products and cosmetics market is anticipated to facilitate the region's constant consumption of metallic stearates. The expansion of pharmaceutical companies throughout the region is also anticipated to increase demand for metallic stearates in the region as a whole.



The global metallic stearate market was valued at USD 3.526 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 5.025 billion in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global metallic stearate market is bifurcated into zinc stearate, calcium stearate, aluminum stearate, magnesium stearate, sodium stearate, lithium stearate, and others.

The zinc stearate segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global metallic stearate market is segmented into plastics, rubber, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, building and construction, paints and coatings, and others.

The plastics segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The key global metallic stearate market players are Dover Chemical Corporation, Baerlocher GmbH, Faci SPA, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Norac Additives, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. Kg., Seoul Fine Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd., IRRH Specialty Chemicals India Limited, Akrochem Corporation, and others.



In April 2023 , Dover Chemical Corporation changed its electricity provider from Dover Light & Power to AEP Ohio. Shane Gunnoe, the mayor of Dover, has reassured residents that residential electricity rates will not increase as a result. In October 2022 , Dover Chemical Corp. agreed to pay approximately USD 1.4 million to settle lengthy environmental reviews regarding the chemical impact on water and riverbanks near its facility and to fund new habitat restoration projects in Tuscarawas and neighboring counties.



Zinc Stearate

Calcium Stearate

Aluminum Stearate

Magnesium Stearate

Sodium Stearate

Lithium Stearate Others



Plastics

Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Building and Construction

Paints and Coatings Others