Unisys“Workplace Of Future”

Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares were flat Friday, on word the company has received the Workplace of the Future award, one of the categories in the 2023 ISG Paragon AwardsTM North America, sponsored by the leading global technology research and advisory firm, Information Services Group (ISG). ISG recognized Unisys for its cloud transformation and security partnership with California State University (CSU), the nation's largest four-year university.

With Unisys as the strategic partner, CSU leveraged the company's cloud management solutions to enhance its delivery of educational services, expand data accessibility and securely integrate with campus initiatives to foster innovation across campuses, improving the overall student experience.

Through this partnership, the university has reduced its overall technology cost and transformed its formerly rigid infrastructure into an on-demand platform. This allows each campus to provide a tailored experience to students and staff that aligns with their community, profile and culture.

"Our 15-year partnership with California State University demonstrates the positive impact technology can have on improving educational outcomes," said Rudy Gonzalez, CSU program director at Unisys. "Receiving this prestigious award highlights how Unisys can bring innovation to higher education clients and transform their institutions with cloud management solutions."

The 2023 ISG Paragon AwardsTM North America recognize and celebrate the achievements of industry leaders across six categories annually. The "Workplace of the Future" award honors partnerships that leverage digital technology and new approaches to drive client and employee experience and productivity.

UIS shares squeezed out gains of a penny to $3.23.

