Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center Reports On Ceasefire Violations By Armenians

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Over the past
two years, 258 cases of ceasefire violations by Armenians have been
recorded, the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center said,
Trend reports.
The Center, which acts to establish peace and tranquility in the
region, records ceasefire violations with its equipment, monitors
notifications from both sides on ceasefire violations, and
documents cases of ceasefire violations.
Thus, the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center found that
Armenia has violated the ceasefire 258 times since January 30,
2021.
Moreover, the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center has been
functioning since January 30, 2021.
