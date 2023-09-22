Friday, 22 September 2023 03:27 GMT

Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center Reports On Ceasefire Violations By Armenians


9/22/2023 7:15:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Over the past two years, 258 cases of ceasefire violations by Armenians have been recorded, the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center said, Trend reports.

The Center, which acts to establish peace and tranquility in the region, records ceasefire violations with its equipment, monitors notifications from both sides on ceasefire violations, and documents cases of ceasefire violations.

Thus, the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center found that Armenia has violated the ceasefire 258 times since January 30, 2021.

Moreover, the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center has been functioning since January 30, 2021.

