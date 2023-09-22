Footage Of Azerbaijani Servicemen Helping Wounded Armenian Resident Of Karabakh Spreads (VIDEO)

Footage of the incident has been circulated on social networks.

We present these images to the attention of our readers:

Also, a similar case was recorded yesterday. On the territory of Khojavand district, a wounded Armenian woman approached the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army and asked them for help.

Azerbaijani servicemen immediately provided the wounded woman with first aid and evacuated her to the nearest military hospital.

Azerbaijani military doctors operated on the Armenian resident. Now her condition is normal.