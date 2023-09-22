Friday, 22 September 2023 01:01 GMT

Footage Of Azerbaijani Servicemen Helping Wounded Armenian Resident Of Karabakh Spreads (VIDEO)


9/22/2023 5:17:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijani servicemen render first-aid to a Karabakh Armenian wounded in the arm and provide him with food, Trend reports.

Footage of the incident has been circulated on social networks.

We present these images to the attention of our readers:

Also, a similar case was recorded yesterday. On the territory of Khojavand district, a wounded Armenian woman approached the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army and asked them for help.

Azerbaijani servicemen immediately provided the wounded woman with first aid and evacuated her to the nearest military hospital.

Azerbaijani military doctors operated on the Armenian resident. Now her condition is normal.

MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107119607

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search