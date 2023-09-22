Footage Of Azerbaijani Servicemen Helping Wounded Armenian Resident Of Karabakh Spreads (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijani
servicemen render first-aid to a Karabakh Armenian wounded in the
arm and provide him with food, Trend reports.
Footage of the incident has been circulated on social
networks.
We present these images to the attention of our readers:
Also, a similar case was recorded yesterday. On the territory of
Khojavand district, a wounded Armenian woman approached the
servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army and asked them for help.
Azerbaijani servicemen immediately provided the wounded woman
with first aid and evacuated her to the nearest military
hospital.
Azerbaijani military doctors operated on the Armenian resident.
Now her condition is normal.
