Woman Injured In Orikhiv As Result Of Shelling

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"86 strikes on 22 settlements - the enemy continues to hit peaceful communities... A 75-year-old woman was injured as a result of shelling in Orikhiv - she was taken to a medical institution," the message says.

According to Malashko, Russian troops shelled Novodarivka, Poltavka and Chervone with multiple rocket launchers, attacked Zaliznychne, Novodarivka and Stepove with UAVs, and fired six aerial missiles at Orikhove, Bilohirsk and Robotyne.

In addition, 74 artillery strikes were recorded over the past day, which took place in frontline towns and villages, including Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Poltavka, Levadne, Kamianske, Pavlivka, Pyatikhatky and Prymorske.

There were 15 reports of destruction of residential buildings and outbuildings.

As reported, the enemy army is shelling the Zaporizhzhia region every day. Alarms sound in the region on average for 12-14 hours a day.