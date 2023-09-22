UAE Foreign Minister Meets Counterparts On Sidelines Of UNGA78

NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met separately with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

The UAE Foreign Minister met with Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan; Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran; Tanja Fajon, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia; Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary; and José Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain.

The meetings touched on friendly relations and bilateral cooperation in various fields, including economic, trade, cultural, investment, energy, tourism, education and food security.

The discussions also addressed several issues on the agenda of UNGA78, especially climate change, as well as regional and international issues of common concern and reviewed means to enhance efforts made to maintain international peace and security.

The UAE Foreign Minister briefed his counterparts on the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December.

The ministers highlighted the significance of investing in this international event in order to advance multilateral cooperation in confronting the repercussions of climate change.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with Michael Herzog, Ambassador of Israel to the United States, and reviewed bilateral relations and a number of issues of common interest.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

