The 21St CIEP Gathers Global Talents For Future Innovation Development

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Sept 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (hosted by the Shenzhen Center for International Exchange of Personnel, referred to as "the CIEP") is a national, internationalized and comprehensive exhibition co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the PR.China and the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government. It is focused on international technological innovation and international talent resources exchange. The 21st CIEP was successfully held in Shenzhen from April 15 to 16, 2023, themed "Promoting scientific and technological innovation, seeking common development and benefiting global talents". The CIEP adopted a new model the "dual-engine" with offline and online model, featuring five main sections including Opening Ceremony, Forums, Exhibition and Negotiation, Talent Recruitment, and Theme Activities. It also offered three major online services: Virtual Exhibition Hall, Project Matchmaking (Experts Online system), and Online Recruitment.







The CIEP held 60 forums and activities, attracted 948 professional organizations and institutions from 28 countries and regions, with nearly ten thousand domestic and foreign government representatives, scholars, and high-end talents participating. 320 exhibitors brought 608 projects and 395 products to the conference, more than 53,000 visitors attended in two days. Nearly a hundred domestic and foreign media have concentrated on extensive coverage of the conference, with over 10 million media exploitation and 5.5 million live broadcast in the opening ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony, also known as the Shenzhen Forum: Global Sci-Tech Innovation Cities, was supported by the World Intellectual Property Organization. It involved in-depth interactive discussions on topics such as innovation, development, and talent, which are conducted through round-table discussion.

The Forums section focused on key tasks and hot topics in fields of scientific and technological cooperation, talent exchange, international environmental construction, green low-carbon, and technology finance. More than 30 forums and conferences have been held at the Forums section.

The Exhibition and Negotiation section emphasizes regional coordinated development, corporate-led innovation support, and construction of an international environment. For the first time, two major Promotion and Signing Centers were established, with 16 domestic provincial and municipal units and 28 overseas expert organizations, foreign universities, and research institutions. 26 contracts were signed, effectively promoting talent, project, and technology cooperation docking. Nearly a hundred overseas PhDs participated in activities such as the returnee career planning forum and PhD project roadshows. The China IT Industry School Enterprise Cooperation Exhibition organized roadshows for 15 outstanding IT companies and 91 well-known domestic universities. The Science and Technology Popularization and Exhibition Hall presented scientific installations and unique inventions from 28 innovative schools, as well as 60 pieces of youth science fiction artwork. The Expat Service Fair combined Chinese and foreign features, and promoted public services, career services, and life services through on-site consultations, interactive exchanges, and commodity transactions.

The Talent Recruitment section consists of four offline special job fairs and online recruitment fairs. The offline fairs feature 325 well-known companies providing over 7,600 job positions for domestic and overseas talents. The online recruitment fair has invited more than 10,000 representative companies from key industries in 100 major cities to settle in, covering over 50 fields such as internet, computing, smart manufacturing, electronic information, aerospace, new energy, biomedicine, technology finance and more. In total, the exhibitors received 12,000 resumes on the spot.

In terms of Theme Activities, the CIEP organized the Israel venue before the main conference, where a series of sci-tech innovation cooperation projects were signed, covering scientific finance, new energy, biomedicine, achievement transformation, and start-up incubation. Additionally, the CIEP hosted the Overseas Talent China Tour: Hubei event, inviting more than 20 overseas expert organizations to Wuhan, Hubei for research and exchange activities. After the main conference, two branch venues were held in Xi'an, Shaanxi, and Yantai, Shandong. Furthermore, events titled "Guangdong Trek for Science and Technology Diplomats" and "Central Enterprise Trek for Science and Technology Diplomats" were held in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, inviting international organizations, science and technology diplomats, overseas experts, etc., for in-depth participation and exchanges.

The 21st CIEP further gathered high-quality overseas resources, enriched overseas talent supply, provided an important platform and opportunity for global technological innovation and talent exchange, and promoted the exchange and cooperation between China and other countries of the world.

