Brazil’S Livestock Production Closed 2022 At Record High

Rio de Janeiro – Animal products such as dairy, poultry eggs, and bee honey helped Brazilian livestock production break records last year. Total production revenue, including items such as quail eggs, wool, silkworm cocoons, shrimp, and fish, was BRL 116.3 billion (about USD 23.92 billion at the current rate), a 17.5% increase over 2021.

Data is part of the Municipal Livestock Production Survey (PPM), made public this Thursday (21) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). One of the records hit by Brazil was the number of cattle . The country closed 2022 with 234.4 million heads, a 4.3% growth compared to the previous year.

Dairy production decreased by 1.6% last year, with 34.6 billion liters; still, revenue increased by 17.7%, reaching BRL 80 billion (about USD 16.46 billion). Data shows the average price of milk rose 19.7% in one year.

Poultry farming reached a record of 1.6 billion animals, a 3.8% expansion. Egg production also set records in 2022 with 4.9 billion dozens, 1.3% more than the previous year.

According to the PPM, herds of goats and sheep also grew last year. Brazil closed 2022 with 12.4 million goats (+3.9%) and 21.5 million sheep (+4.7%).

Fish production in 2022 was 617,300 tonnes. This data shows a 6% increase in volume and 16.4% in revenue, which reached BRL 5.7 billion (about USD 1.17 billion).

The production of shrimp raised in captivity was 113,300 tonnes – 5.9% higher than the previous year, another record in the IBGE survey. Honey production in 2022 reached 61,000 tonnes and grew 9.5% from 2021.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

