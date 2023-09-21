Rural Youth Summit Empowers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Digital Future

The RYS team, comprising PCSP and World Bank representatives, organized engaging panel discussions and mentoring sessions with experts, enlightening youth about the vast potential of digital technology, including opportunities for startups. Special emphasis was placed on empowering women, with female speakers sharing their inspiring stories.

Keynote speaker Samar Khan, a professional cyclist and founder of Samar Camp, inspired the audience, saying,“Everything is possible if we pursue our dreams. There is no distinction between men and women; we are all equally capable.” Prominent women leaders from various sectors, including Shamama Arbab (co-founder of Euro Industries), Aasia Khan (caretaker minister for Social Welfare), Ayesha Khan (Hashoo Foundation), and Kiran Shah (KSB Calligraphy), among others, shared their personal journeys and experiences.

The event featured engaging panel discussions on vital topics, live workshops led by tech professionals from across Pakistan, and displays of cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

Hosted by the Pakistan Community Support Project, the RYS witnessed the enthusiastic participation of thousands of young men and women from all parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Attendees gained valuable insights, professional opportunities, and digital skills. One student from Nowshera shared,“We learned a lot about the digital world, helping us understand how to establish our businesses online.” Another student from Khyber noted that many had limited knowledge of the latest technologies but recognized the convenience they bring to modern life.

As a testament to its success, the PCSP presented certificates and giveaways to community participants and RYS attendees. The summit promises to empower young entrepreneurs and startups in Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, and nearby regions, advancing the digital landscape. It has effectively bridged the gap between rural communities and digital opportunities, opening new horizons for all involved.

