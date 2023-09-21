National Artist Demonstrates Her Art Works In Austria

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani artist Ayna Huseynova has demonstrated her art works
in Motsartplats Gallery in Salzburg, Austria.
The exhibition "Colors of Feelings" featured 40 paintings
dedicated to Azerbaijani culture and traditions, Azernews reports.
Ayna Huseynova's art works aroused great interest among art
enthusiasts. The exhibition will be on display until October
31.
Note that Ayna Huseynova is a graduate of the Azim Azimzadeh
State Art School and the Salzburg Academy of Media Design.
Since 2002, the artist lives in Austria. Although Ayna Huseynova
works as a media specialist, she continues to create paintings in
her home studio. The artist, who cites the creation of female
images as one of his strengths, works primarily in oil paints, but
also uses pencil techniques.
Through her art, Huseynova expresses her feelings on canvas
using vibrant color, the play of light and shadows.
