Malaysia Considers Sri Lanka's Request To Discuss FTA

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has responded positively to Sri Lanka's request to commence negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

Malaysia also extended a formal invitation to the President for a state visit to Malaysia. An official invitation for President Ranil Wickremesinghe to undertake a State Visit has been extended by His Majesty, the King of Malaysia. The President has graciously accepted this invitation and has expressed his intent to schedule the visit during the early months of the upcoming year, specifically in either January or February, the President's Media Division said..

The King's invitation was personally conveyed by the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during bilateral discussions on the side-lines of the UNGA in New York yesterday (20).

During their meeting, the Malaysian Prime Minister expressed a strong desire to bolster economic ties between the two nations.

He emphasized Malaysia's eagerness to facilitate increased investments from Malaysian companies in Sri Lanka. In a promising move, the Malaysian Prime Minister also expressed positivity towards Sri Lanka's request to commence negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries, which could potentially open up new avenues for trade and economic cooperation.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the Malaysian Foreign Minister is set to attend the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) meeting in Colombo next month, underscoring Malaysia's commitment to regional cooperation and engagement.

In a gesture of solidarity and collaboration, Malaysia has agreed to support Sri Lanka's application to become a member of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a major regional trade agreement.

This invitation and the ensuing discussions mark a significant step in strengthening the diplomatic and economic relationship between Malaysia and Sri Lanka. The state visit holds the promise of enhancing cooperation in various domains and fostering mutual prosperity. (Colombo Gazette)