Germany asks for clarification from Poland over migrants

Germany called on Polish envoy Dariusz Pawlos to the Interior Ministry in Berlin on Tuesday, requesting that he clarify a supposed plan whereby migrants from Asia as well as Africa were traded European Union visas for thousands of euros per person.



On top of calling on Pawlos, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser hosted a conference with her Polish equal, a news agency stated.



Poland’s Foreign Ministry as well as consulates are blamed of giving visas to migrants from Asia as well as Africa without proper background examination, as long as bribes were waged to mediators. The plan was exposed by Polish press sources previously this month, who stated that up to 350,000 visas have been given this way since 2021, with visas prices of USD4,000-5,000 per person.



Poland is an associate of the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area, that is to say that anybody who has a Polish visa can unconditionally get into 26 other European Union countries.



