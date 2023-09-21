Antim Panghal's Journey At World Championship 2023: Securing A Shot At Bronze And Olympic Quota

In her initial bout, the two-time U20 champion Panghal initially trailed 0-2 against USA's Parrish but managed to secure a narrow 3-2 victory in the opening round. She later demonstrated her prowess by defeating Poland's Roksana Marta Zasina through technical superiority and securing a 9-6 win over Russian Natalia Malysheva, who competed as a neutral athlete.

In the quarterfinal, Panghal established a 6-0 lead, but Natalia from Russia mounted a comeback with a take-down and consecutive gut-wrench points, equalizing the score at 6-6. However, Panghal countered effectively to regain the lead. She extended her advantage with a well-executed left-leg attack, converting it into a take-down. Despite a remaining 30 seconds, Panghal successfully defended her lead to emerge victorious.

Notably, Manisha (62kg), Priyanka (68kg), and Jyoti Berwal (72kg) faced defeats and exited the tournament in their respective weight categories. Furthermore, all 10 men's freestyle wrestlers from India have already been eliminated from the competition without securing either an Olympic quota or a medal, and it's worth mentioning that all Indian athletes are competing under the UWW flag due to the suspension of the wrestling federation.

