Oneplus Foldable Phone Confirmed To Launch Soon; Might Debut On October 19

The smartphone will reportedly be dubbed the OnePOpen, according to the leaks so far, although OnePhasn't confirmed this and is instead merely referring to it as a foldable phone. The new foldable phone has a long way to go before it hits the market, but leaks have givena solid idea of what to anticipate in terms of features.

Additionally, the price information has leaked, indicating that the OnePphone would be somewhat less expensive than Samsung's foldable phones. If this is the case, it won't come as a surprise because OnePhas used the same pricing model for earlier phones in an effort to compete fiercely with established tech titans and provide customers a better overall value.

According to the source, the company's first foldable phone may resemble the Oppo Find N2, a book-shaped foldable that debuted in 2022. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected to power the company's first foldable device. A 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary panel and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover display are reportedly included in the smartphone. Both displays should have a refresh rate of 120Hz.





The OnePOpen is anticipated to include three cameras: a 32-megapixel camera with a periscope lens on the back, a 48-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The tipster says that the OnePOpen could feature a periscope lens with 3x optical zoom.

For selfies, it could feature two 32-megapixel front-facing cameras, as per leaks.

