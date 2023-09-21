Kuwait Eager To Preserve Cultural Heritage -- NCCAL

FES, Morocco, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is eager to preserve cultural heritage as means of bringing nations closer, said the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL).

Kuwait had taken steps to preserve historic and cultural sites by fencing archeological sites, following the terms of Kuwait's archeology law, said head of the archeology and museums department at NCCAL Mohammad bin Redha in statement to KUNA on Thursday, during the 26th Conference on Archeology and Cultural Heritage in the Arab World, held in Moroon Thursday.

Kuwait is committed to international standards in protecting and maintaining these sites, and include these adherence in the sustainable development, he said.

Yesterday, bin Redha performed Kuwait's speech at the event, organized by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), where he expressed his deepest condolences over the earthquake and floods' victims in Moroand Libya. He affirmed that NCCAL is ready to help the two countries repair damage done to archeological sites due to the devastating natural disasters. (end) mry.ag