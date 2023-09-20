US Curbs Chinese Firms Over Tech Shipments To Iran

TheTreasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Chinese person called Su Chunpeng and his firm Shenzhen Jiasibo TechnologyLtd after they allegedly helped facilitate the supply of aerospace-grade radar altimeter systems, antennas, sensors and other parts with possible unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) applications to Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA).



The OFAC also sanctioned Dong Wenbo, a China-based person, for helping facilitate the sale of aircraft brake disks to HESA.

The sanctions came after five Americans, who had been jailed in Iran for years, were allowed to go home on Monday. Theagreed on the release of US$6 billion of Iranian funds held in South Korea to banks in Doha. Five Iranians imprisoned injails for violatingsanctions were also released.



Last Friday, the OFAC sanctioned 29 individuals and entities in connection with the Iranian regime's crackdown on nationwide protests following the death of MaAmini in custody of the Morality Police.



On Monday, it designated Mahmoud Ahmadinejad , the former president of Iran, for having detainednationals and provided material support to the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), a US-sanctioned entity.

The latestsanctions against Su, Dong and Jiasibo Technology were related to those announced on March 9, when five Chinese firms and one individual were sanctioned by the OFAC for their shipments of light engines and other drone components to Iran, partly through Hong Kong.