Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Foreign Minister Of Sweden

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Wednesday with Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Tobias Billstrom on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
They discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them and regional and international issues of common interest.
