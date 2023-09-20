OMNIYAT To Bring Exclusive, Luxury Waterfront Living Experience To The Heart Of Dubai

The leading visionary developer will apply its architectural flare and elevated lifestyle offering to a multi-faceted waterfront destination for the first time.

OMNIYAT, a leading visionary developer, has announced the acquisition of Marasi Bay Marina from Business Bay LLC. The purchase is the first of its kind for OMNIYAT and will see it translate its architectural mastery and elevated lifestyle curation from single properties to an entire exclusive, ultra-luxury enclave.

The dynamic waterfront space is centrally located in the heart of Dubai and is the current location of OMNIYAT's first masterpiece on the bay, The Lana - a distinctive hotel and residential offering operated by the Dorchester Collection and designed in partnership with Foster + Partners. It is also home to the luxury lifestyle provider's VELA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, which was launched last summer and features 38 exclusive waterfront residences.

“The acquisition of Marasi Bay Marina is a statement moment for OMNIYAT. The unique characteristics of the location will allow us to craft an exclusive, conceptual lifestyle destination unseen in Dubai,” said Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman, OMNIYAT.

“Through our commitment to craft, excellence, and attention to detail, we're reimagining Marasi Bay. Our vision is to curate and create an incomparable ecosystem for global citizens seeking unmatched uber luxury lifestyle and experiences. These ambitions deeply reflect OMNIYAT's philosophy of empowering lifestyles by merging ultra-luxury with curated living, further contributing to the economic, aesthetic and cultural footprint of the city.”

OMNIYAT's existing footprint in Marasi Bay, The Lana Residences, is set to handover in Q4 of 2023. Dorchester Collection's management of the property and the collaboration with leading design firms reflects OMNIYAT's commitment to curating a luxurious lifestyle that combines exclusive experiences with refined craft and design.

While the master plan for Marasi Bay is yet to be revealed, further details will be shared throughout the year. For more information and updates on OMNIYAT's transformative ultra-luxury destination at Marasi Bay, please contact .

About OMNIYAT:

OMNIYAT is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering“The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus by OMNIYAT, One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, and ORLA, Dorchester Collection.