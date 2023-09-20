(MENAFN) Thousands of backers of the Czech non-governmental PRO (Law, Respect, Expertise) group assembled in the heart of Prague on Saturday to ask for the notice of the nation`s administration on its pro-Western rules.



It is assessed that some 10,000 individuals appeared at the rally, which took place at Prague’s Wenceslas Square, based on the regional statements quoted by a news agency. The PRO group, however, says that over 100,000 individuals contributed to the anti-administration protests, which were the third of their class prearranged by the populist assembly this year.



The director of the assembly, Jindrich Rajchl, stated throughout the event that the Czech Republic’s present five-group governing alliance, directed by Premier Petr Fiala, was “following orders from Brussels” and disapproved the administration’s sustained army backing for Ukraine, as well as its close relations with the United States.



