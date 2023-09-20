Azerbaijan Signs Memorandums Of Understanding With Singapore-Based Trafigura Pte Ltd (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Memorandums of
According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Minister of
Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held a
meeting with Jeremy Weir, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of
Trafigura Pte Ltd, working in the fields of energy, trade in raw
materials, and non-ferrmetals.
The meeting noted the favorable business and investment
environment and opportunities created in the country for the
private sector. In line with global challenges, one of the
priorities is to turn Azerbaijan into a zone of clean environment
and green energy. The Minister of Economy was informed of the
progress in the implementation of projects on efficient use of
energy and the creation of new sustainable energy sources. The
importance of establishing cooperation with Trafigura Pte Ltd. in
the context of applying Singaporean experience in the fields of
renewable energy, aluminum mining, and production was
emphasized.
A memorandum of understanding was signed between Trafigura Pte
Ltd. and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan within the framework
of the meeting. The document was signed by Minister of Economy
Mikayil Jabbarov and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Jeremy
Weir. The company also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC). The document was signed by
AIC CEO Kamran Nabizade and CEO and Chairman Jeremy Weir.
Note that Singapore-based Trafigura Pte Ltd. is one of the
global leaders in energy, commodities, and base metals trading. The
company, with an annual turnover of more than $300 billion, owns
more than 60 offices around the world.
