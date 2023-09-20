Armenians Are Arming Civilians And Drawing Them Into Battle - Anar Eyvazov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Running out of ammunition, the Armenian armed forces are trying
to draw the civilians living in the Garabagh Economic Region into
combat positions by forcibly arming them, Azernews reports, citing the head of the press service of the Azerbaijan
Defense Ministry, Colonel Anar Eyvazov telling at a briefing.
He noted that the Armenian side is trying to create a wrong
opinion in the international community.
It should be noted that for ensuring the provision of the
tripartite declaration, the prevention of large-scale provocations
committed in the Garabagh economic region, the disarmament and
withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from our territories, the
neutralization of their military infrastructure, the returning of
civilian population to the liberated territories, as well as the
civilian workers involved in the reconstruction and restoration
works and in order to ensure the safety of our military personnel
and to restore the constitutional structure of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures have been started in the
region.
MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105166
