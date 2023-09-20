Independence, Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty - Key Principles For Kazakhstan - Tokayev

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is a peace-loving state that defends its national interests and is in constant search for a peaceful solution to international problems.

"Independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty are the main principles that will guide my people now and in the future. We will continue to cooperate with our key allies on all strategic issues," he said.

To note, the 78th UN General Assembly started its work on September 18 and will continue by September 26, 2023.