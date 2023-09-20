Independence, Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty - Key Principles For Kazakhstan - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 20. Independence,
territorial integrity and sovereignty are the main principles that
will guide the Kazakh people now and in the future, said President
of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the
General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly,
Trend reports.
Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is a peace-loving state that
defends its national interests and is in constant search for a
peaceful solution to international problems.
"Independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty are the
main principles that will guide my people now and in the future. We
will continue to cooperate with our key allies on all strategic
issues," he said.
To note, the 78th UN General Assembly started its work on
September 18 and will continue by September 26, 2023.
MENAFN20092023000187011040ID1107102966
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.