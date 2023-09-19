First Iraqi Bank Chairman Mr. Kawa Junaid Honored with Best Entrepreneur of the Year Award

(MENAFN- Onliii Communications) The Chairman of First Iraqi Bank, Mr. Kawa Junaid has been recognized as the Best Entrepreneur of the Year at the renowned Murex D’or Awards. This prestigious accolade is a testament to Mr. Kawa's outstanding leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to the banking industry and the economic growth of Iraq.



The Murex D”or Awards, a highly esteemed annual event, bring together leading entrepreneurs, business leaders, celebrities and visionaries from across the region to celebrate excellence in entrepreneurship and innovation. Mr. Junaid was selected as the recipient of this distinguished award for his remarkable contributions to the banking and telecommunication sectors in Iraq and his innovative approach to navigating the challenges faced by the industry.



Under Kawa Junaid’s astute leadership, First Iraqi Bank has achieved remarkable milestones, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in a dynamic economic landscape. His visionary strategies have enabled the bank to expand its operations regionally and introduce innovative digital financial products and services and foster financial inclusion for the people of Iraq.



Mr. Kawa’s dedication and leadership have been instrumental in positioning First Iraqi Bank as a leading digital bank and financial institution in the region. This recognition underscores his exceptional vision, commitment to innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

