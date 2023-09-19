Delta Restaurant Experience At Cruising Altitude

Oat milk creamer, seasonal beers and tequila now boarding! With the change in seasons comes big changes for customers' food and beverage experience on board, including refreshed drink and snack selections, new chef-curated dishes, Delta One service enhancements, exclusive pre-select meal options and more.

ATLANTA, USA, (DELTA News Hub) – From thoughtfully curated menu options to dedicated service touchpoints, customers flying Delta are enjoying an atmosphere at mealtime that feels like a restaurant at cruising altitude.

This fall, Delta is enhancing its onboard service and offering a variety of premium onboard beer, wine and spirit choices, including tequila and a seasonal beer option; a new oat milk creamer; a new Delta One course; regionally inspired meal options; Atlanta's very own Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q's beef short rib; refreshed snack and beverage options; and more.

“We want every dining experience on a Delta flight to feel exciting for our first-time flyers, our million milers and every customer in between,” said Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P of In-Flight Service at Delta.“Our customers and the diverse communities we serve are the heart of everything we do at Delta, especially as we continue to develop inclusive meand bring new partners and products on board.”

Discover a new sip or snack

Ready to try something new? Delta is updating some of its onboard snack and beverage offerings this fall, including a new beer as part of our ongoing rotational program, a new SunChips flavor and – for the first time ever – oat milk coffee creamer, all to keep your snacking and sipping exciting.

Delta is also enhancing its premium in-flight dining experience by adding new service touchpoints in Delta One cabin, expanding our popular pre-select program and refreshing mefor customers flying in Delta One and First Class.

Enhance Delta One service

Starting September 12, Delta One customers will enjoy a new, plated appetizer course to complement their entrée. While settling in and sipping on their beverage of choice, customers can enjoy menu items like dill-cured salmon with pickled vegetables or Mexican shrimp cocktail.

Regardless of where one is departing to or arriving from, Delta One customers will enjoy an elevated and consistent experience. Starting September 12, all Delta One coast-to-coast and flights to Hawaii will mirror the best-in-class service already available on international flights. This includes heated nuts (a customer favorite!), an expanded wine selection, a special appetizer, the option of dessert or a fruit and cheese plate and espresso service (on select aircraft) to round out the meal.

Pre-select expansion

Delta is expanding its popular pre-select program, which gives customers flying in our Delta One and most domestic first-class cabins the opportunity to select their main meal up to seven days prior to departure, offering a more seamless, personalized and elevated experience. Starting September 12, customers in most domestic First Class flights over 900 miles can select from exclusive, regional or limited-selection meal options – only available through pre-select – in addition to the standard menu available on board.

Exciting seasonal me

Delta is also rolling out refreshed mein the Delta One and First Class cabins on domestic and international flights. Customers will experience more regional, more comforting, and more chef-designed dishes – options that are sure to excite even our most frequent fliers.

As always, customer feedback informs everything we do; these new mewere designed by our in-house chefs and nutritionists and in collaboration with expert partners from across the world. Using historical data on meal preferences collected from thousands of flights, we're able to track general trends and customer feedback to deliver an excellent dining experience that's fresh, consistent and tailored to what customers are asking for.