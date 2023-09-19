FOLEY & WILSON LAW FIRM WINS EXONERATION FOR MARK RUNYON, JR.

Robert Foley and Desiree Wilson of the Foley & Wilson Law Firm

During lengthy pre-trial litigation, Attorney Robert Foley and Attorney Desiree Wilson leveraged their unique skill set in fighting these accusations. Robert Foley is a retired FBI Special Agent Attorney, and Desiree Wilson is a former federal prosecutor and appellate counsel. Through numerpre-trial motions, depositions, electronic forensic analysis, the use of experts, and a private investigator, Attorney Robert Foley and Attorney Desiree Wilson successfully uncovered major deficiencies in the investigation, identified substantial material inconsistencies in the allegations, and unearthed evidence proving Mr. Runyon's innocence. The Foley & Wilson Law Firm mounted a powerful defense at a jury trial, which resulted in Mark Runyon, Jr.'s acquittal in less than 13 minutes of jury deliberation.



His name having been cleared of all criminal wrongdoing, Mark Runyon, Jr. is a free man today.



Questions or inquiries can be directed to The Foley & Wilson Law Firm, located in Fort Myers and Naples, Florida, 239-984-9115, .

SOURCE Foley & Wilson Law Firm