Real IT Solutions Made The 2023 Inc. 5000 List

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Real IT Solutions ranks No. 4981 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigiranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"As the CEO of this journey, I've seengrow, write bestselling books, host tech events, and acquire new ventures. But our true passion remains unchanged: empowering small businesses through technology. The road to success is paved with endless possibilities, and we're just getting started." - Matt Kahle CEO of Real IT Solutions

Established in 2006 by Matt Kahle, Real IT Solutions has consistently achieved remarkable growth year after year, solidifying its position as a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) in the industry.

Under the leadership of Matt Kahle and Adam Peterson, Real IT Solutions has not only gained recognition for its exceptional services but has also made a significant impact as an author. Matt's latest book, "The Compliance Factor," achieved Amazon Best Seller stain 2023, showcasing the depth of expertise within the organization.

As a testament to its commitment to the local business community, Real IT Solutions has been a proud host of Small Business Tech Day in Michigan for two consecutive years. In 2022, the company strategically expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Bridge IT Support, resulting in a growing team of 20 dedicated professionals. Real IT Solutions remains passionate about entrepreneurship and continues to empower small businesses through technology, enabling them to streamline operations and drive growth.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigiInc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

