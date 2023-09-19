Williams Jones Wealth Management Named To Barron's 2023 Top 100 RIA Firms List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NYC-based firm lands in the 46th spot in prestiginational ranking
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Jones Wealth Management , an SEC-registered investment adviser and wealth management firm with offices in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, today announced it has been named to the
Barron's annual list of the top 100 RIA firms , marking the second consecutive year the firm has been recognized by the publication.
Williams Jones Wealth Management is honored to be ranked No. 46 among all RIA firms in the country.
"We prioritize the excellence of services offered to our clients and feel privileged to have been featured on this list once again," said
William P. Jones, Jr., founder and Chairman
of Williams Jones Wealth Management. "This achievement is truly a testament of our talented professionals and hardworking team, and we couldn't be prouder to receive this recognition. I deeply appreciate their ongoing commitment and dedication to the firm and our clients."
Williams Jones Wealth Management employs a comprehensive strategy in wealth management, encompassing a diverse array of services such as investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and philanthropic guidance.
Backed by a team of seasoned experts committed to delivering all-encompassing solutions, the firm has established a renowned standing for its tailored methodology and enduring client partnerships. The firm's portfolio managers, analysts and certified financial planners provide customized and comprehensive investment and wealth management services nationwide.
Barron's 8th annual ranking of independent advisory companies is based on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics.
View the full 2023 list of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms .
About Williams Jones Wealth Management
Williams Jones Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser
founded in 1988
with offices in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida.
For more information
about the Firm,
please visit
.
