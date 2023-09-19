Govt Launches Skills On Wheels Initiative To Equip 60,000 Rural Youth With Future-Ready Skills

New Delhi, Sept 18 (KNN) With the aim to provide rural youth, especially women, with key digital skills and make them job ready, Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the 'Skills on Wheels' initiative.

Pradhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday launched the initiative with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and IndusInd Bank.







Under the initiative, 60,000 youth will be empowered over a period of five years with the objective of improving the livelihood of rural households by providing relevant skills training to the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that as a customised with retrofitted tools, 'Skills On Wheels' will take the Skill India Mission to the remotest corners of India. The will travel across the length and breadth of aspirational and backward districts.

“The initiative will equip rural youth, particularly women with key Digital Skills and make them job and future-ready,” he added.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, of NSDC and MD, NSDC International said, "Empowering India's rural youth with the transformative power of skilling, reskilling, and upskilling is our paramount mission. This partnership, driven by NSDC CSR's dedication to catalyzing impactful collaborations between the public and private sectors, seeks to ignite innovation and growth within India's skill development landscape."

(KNN Bureau)