PM Modi Proposes 'Samvidhan Sadan' As New Name For Old Parliament Building

PM Modi expressed his hope that the old building's glory would never decline and suggested renaming it to "Samvidhan Sadan" during his address. He emphasized the significance of preserving the memories of the Constituent Assembly members who once sat there.





PM Modi paid tribute to every brick of the old Parliament building and expressed optimism that MPs would enter the new Parliament with renewed hope and confidence.

Sources revealed that the old Parliament building would be conserved as an archaeological marvel of India. During his address, PM Modi touched on varitopics, including Lok Sabha elections, the G20 summit, and the success of India's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3.

He also remembered India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and highlighted the historical significance of the old Parliament building.

